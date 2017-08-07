It Won't Be A Total Eclipse In Austin, But It'll Still Be Awesome.

  • NASA Goddard Space Center

Austin may not be in best spot to see the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, but there will be a show, nonetheless.

The visible path of the total eclipse runs diagonally across the U.S. from Oregon to South Carolina — well to our north — but we’ll still see about 65 percent of the sun obscured by the moon at its peak.

Credit NASA

The eclipse will begin in Austin at around 11:41 a.m., reach its maximum at about 1:10 p.m. and then be completely over by 2:39 p.m.

Remember: Don’t look directly at the eclipse with your naked eyes! You can buy a pair of certified eclipse glasses (here’s a handy list from the American Astronomical Association) or you can make your own pinhole camera with these instructions from NASA.

NASA will livestream the event here.

Several organizations around Austin are hosting viewing parties Aug. 21:

UT’s Astronomy Department
Austin Public Library’s Howson Branch
Bastrop State Park
Round Rock Public Library
Buda Public Library

The last time a total eclipse was viewable in the U.S. was 1923.

If you miss this year’s eclipse, don’t worry; there will be another one on April 8, 2024. Good news: Austin will be in the path of the total eclipse that time.

