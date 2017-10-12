Instead Of School-To-Prison Pipeline, Austin Wants Something That Actually Helps Kids

By Claire McInerny 5 minutes ago
  • Callie Hernandez / KUT

The Austin City Council approved a resolution Thursday to create a study committee on the school-to-prison pipeline. 

That's a term used to describe practices in schools that expose students to the wrong side of the criminal justice system. One example is when schools turn to law enforcement to address student misbehavior, such as receiving a criminal citation for disorderly conduct.

“The definition of disorderly conduct is so broad that it could encompass any sort of behavior that a person observing the behavior, you know, deems disorderly," said Morgan Craven, director of the School-To-Prison Pipeline project at Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit organization that researches inequities in the justice system. "So it includes language, odors, loud noises.”

Disorderly conduct qualifies as a Class C misdemeanor, which means students must report to adult criminal court and can be fined up to $500. Research shows once a student is exposed to the criminal justice system, that student is less likely to graduate or pursue higher education.

The resolution passed Thursday says a disproportionate number of students of color are facing these legal consequences. The work group created by the resolution will include government and community representatives who will find alternatives to sending students through the court system. The group will submit a report on its findings by the end of 2018. 

Caroline Covington contributed to this report. 

Tags: 
juvenile justice

Related Content

Austin Officially Ends Its Late-Night Curfew For Minors

By Sep 29, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

In a unanimous vote, the Austin City Council ended the city's late-night curfew for minors last night.

The ordinance, which made it a Class C misdemeanor for anyone under 17 to be out in public from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., was on the books for 27 years.

'Raise The Age' Advocates Say 17-Year-Olds Shouldn't Be Jailed With Adults

By Sep 22, 2017
Pexels (CC0)

From Texas Standard:

The Texas Legislature has discussed the idea of raising the age of criminal responsibility during the two most recent sessions. It’s a topic that will be debated this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin. Several proposals would consider treating 17-year-olds as juveniles, rather than adults, for purposes of criminal prosecution and sentencing. That change would align Texas with the majority of the country. Many proponents of such a change cite new research regarding cognitive development and lowered recidivism rates for offenders in the juvenile justice system. And there may be another reason making such a change could benefit the state.

Despite State Decriminalizing Truancy, Austin Students Can Still Get Charged For Skipping

By Apr 13, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Lunchtime is wrapping up at Austin High School, just west of downtown. As students walk back inside, Austin ISD Police Officer Chris Roddy walks out. He heads toward the MoPac highway underpass, where there are some trails. He patrols the area daily for kids who may be skipping school.

Court's Juvenile Curfew Class Aims To Keep Kids Out Of The Criminal Justice System

By Apr 13, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

About 15 middle- and high-school students sit in a row of seats in a dark courtroom on a Monday night at Austin Municipal Court. A few of the students are talking quietly, but most of them are silent. No one looks like they want to be here. They were caught out of school by a police officer, and now they’re at the court's juvenile curfew class.