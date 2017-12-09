Hurricane Harvey Flooded Houston's Theater District, But It Won't Stop The Shows

One of the casualties of Hurricane Harvey has been parts of Houston's thriving arts and culture community. Four days of torrential rainfall nearly drowned the city's opera, ballet, and theater companies, along with a revered mural. But they're drying out and starting over.

On Aug. 28, as engorged Buffalo Bayou crept into Houston's Theater District, Perryn Leech and Dean Gladden pulled on slickers and rubber boots and headed downtown for a look.

Leech is the managing director of the Houston Grand Opera and Gladden heads the Alley Theater, next door.

Their worst fears were confirmed. Dead fish lay in the street. A foul brew of bayou water and sewage had surged into the Theater District — for the first time ever — and gushed into their elegant performance buildings.

"This room was an unholy mess," says Leech. "We do know the water was coming in with some force and it was absolutely filthy water."

In the Wortham Theater — home of the opera — Leech shows where floodwaters destroyed dressing rooms, storage areas, and mechanical and electrical installations. He heads down a corridor that's being dried out by electric blowers on the floor and steps into a large room that has been stripped down to the cinderblock walls. In here, they lost costumes from the production of Julius Caesar, as well as thousands of shoes — from thigh-high boots to brocaded slippers. Then, there were the wigs.

"This will give you an idea of some of the devastation. This was our wig shop. [We lost] 500 to 600 wigs, all made from human hair, each individually knotted, so a huge cash value. A wig can range anywhere from $1,500 to $2,500 to $3,000. And wigs are a big part of opera."

Rebuilding the Wortham may cost as much as $60 million. Losses incurred by all six performing companies based in the theater district add up to another $60 million.

The Alley Theater — a nationally renowned resident theater — suffered a similar fate.

"The water was 10 feet high...it just destroyed everything," says Managing Director Dean Gladden, leading the way through the Alley's flooded-out catacombs. Down here are the rooms that housed the theater's irreplaceable prop collection: antique chandeliers, trunks, suitcases, telephones, period magazines.

"We have everything that you would have in your house, this is 70 years of collecting props. All of our prop storage was underwater, 100 percent."

In the performance world, the paramount ethos is: the show must go on. And so it has.

While renovation of the Alley's flooded-out subterranean theater goes on, it is staging A Christmas Carol in its above-ground theater that was not damaged. The Houston Ballet — which also uses the Wortham — has moved its production of The Nutcracker to alternate venues around the city.

The Houston Grand Opera never considered cancelling its season, either — from La Traviata to West Side Story. The company needed a new performance space, too, so they constructed a free-standing theater inside the cavernous George R. Brown Convention Center and named it Resilience Theater. It's not the greatest acoustic space, but adequate for the recent premiere of a seasonal opera, The House Without A Christmas Tree.

Managing director Leech had experience constructing a theater in a sports stadium in his native United Kingdom. So he knew he could do it here.

"When we first looked at the convention center it was clear to me, who'd done something similar before, that we could do the show. Most of my colleagues were, like, no freakin' way. And I was like, oh yeah, we can definitely do it."

The mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs has identified 71 arts groups, in all, that were impacted by Harvey. They range from the Wortham and the Alley to the Blue Triangle Community Center. This building, once a segregated YWCA, is home to a historic mural that is important to Houston's black community.

Stepping through a zipper opening to control humidity reveals a large wall painting in a style reminiscent of the Mexican muralist Diego Rivera. It depicts abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth and poet Phillis Wheatley, among other figures in African-American history.

"It's perfect for me to teach because I can tell students about the underground railroad," says Charlotte Bryant, director of Blue Triangle.

The artist is John T. Biggers, a noted African-American muralist and educator. The building already had a leaky roof. Harvey's 4 feet of rain penetrated the walls and drenched the painting.

"If you look carefully you see little black spots," Bryant says. "That's where the mold was on."

For the past decade, the Blue Triangle has begged for money to replace the roof, but never had any luck. Now that its famous mural is moldering, there is a sense of urgency. It joins the Alley, the Grand Opera and others in a common fundraising plea — if you value Houston's arts and culture, we need help.



SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Social media platforms can connect people across the globe - and terrorize people next door. Ricky Graves is a young man just coming to terms with his sexual orientation in a small New Hampshire town. He's tormented by a jerk named Wesley - until Ricky kills him and then himself. The news media descend. And after they've gone on to the next sad crime, Ricky's pregnant sister, Alyssa, returns to the town she fled so both she and her shattered mother can try to get hold of the terrible event that's taken two lives and maybe understand the son and brother that they've loved.

"The Lost Prayers of Ricky Graves" is an Amazon Best Book of the Month for December and a novel partly told by emails and chatroom dialogues. It's James Han Mattson's first novel. He's a graduate of the Iowa Writers Workshop, now teaches writing at the George Washington University.

Thanks so much for being with us in the studio.

JAMES HAN MATTSON: Thank you so much for having me.

SIMON: There's a real-life event that set this in your mind - isn't there?

MATTSON: There is. The event that spurred this book is the Tyler Clementi suicide. Tyler Clementi was a Rutgers University student who jumped off the George Washington Bridge in 2010. He did that in part because his roommate at the time livestreamed him being intimate with another man. And his roommate also invited a whole bunch of people to just watch and gawk at this spectacle. And I remember reading that and just being completely repulsed by it and having that kind of visceral reaction to it. And when I have a reaction like that, I know I have to write about it.

SIMON: Tell me about Jeremy, an accountant in San Francisco, a very compelling character. He's not the accountant in Ricky's life, though. This is a man he meets in a Man-Date chatroom.

MATTSON: Well, Jeremy is somewhat like me in that he was raised in North Dakota and he fled to, you know, a city to kind of, like, live his life openly.

SIMON: You were raised in North Dakota and at some point understood you were gay?

MATTSON: Yeah, I was raised in North Dakota. And I understood, you know, early on that I was different - probably not till later that I was gay. And yeah, I left.

SIMON: And you reconstructed a lot of this - reconstruct - you don't reconstruct. You write a lot of this dialogue in the Man-Date chatroom. There are some people listening that will wonder, how can a teenager in a small town in New Hampshire and a grown man in San Francisco really get to know each other over the Internet?

MATTSON: That's a good question. I've actually developed relationships online that have been, you know, as important - if not more important sometimes - than my relationships in person. So I don't think it's impossible. I think it's just a different medium. I do think in times of catastrophe, especially like what's portrayed in the book, that that in-person connection is so much more important than the online connection. And unfortunately, in the book, you know, Jeremy isn't there for him during those catastrophic times.

SIMON: You - I have seen some interviews. You've sometimes been critical of Dan Savage's video and campaign It Gets Better...

MATTSON: Yeah.

SIMON: ...That tells young people who are gay and being bullied or demeaned, don't worry. It gets better. What are your reservations?

MATTSON: I don't know if it's fully empathetic to the teenage experience. I think if you're actually a teenager going through bullying and you're hearing this adult person telling you to kind of just wait, it gets better - first of all, I'm thinking you're an adult. You're an old person. And so like, I've automatically separated you into this other completely different world that I never think I'm going to populate. And then I also think that if you're being a bullied teenager, one of the worst things to say is just wait because every single day is so difficult and so torturous. And in the book, Jeremy kind of tells Ricky that he should wait. And Ricky just can't. Ricky needs to - I mean, he only has a few months left of school. But every day is very torturous for him, so he can't wait.

SIMON: You're a gifted writer. How would you - so is Dan Savage for that matter - how would you adjust that campaign?

MATTSON: I've thought about this a lot. And I think one of the things is adults really have to realize that when you're an adolescent, the most influential group is your peers. I think in adolescence, there's balkanization whereas like you have in-groups and out-groups. And so in order for the bullying to curb, there needs to be some overlap. The in-group needs to kind of infiltrate the out-group in a very helpful manner. OK? And that's where adults can come in, realizing who's the in-group and who's the out-group and just making sure that they are interacting in a very positive manner over a period of time. And I think if we start with that foundation, we could see some results.

SIMON: James Han Mattson - his first novel "The Lost Prayers of Ricky Graves."

Thanks so much for being with us.

