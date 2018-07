Last week's converstion on editing left us thinking: Maybe one reason people are hesitant to edit their work is because they might be seen as going back on their ideas, or flip-flopping.

In this week's eidtion of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about why flip-flopping is seen as a negative thing, and how re-framing it could help you do better work and overcome your fear of changing your mind.