How We Retain Information

Humans have an innate ability to imagine the unimaginable. More often than not, this manifests in everyday situations – "woulda, coulda, shoulda" sort of situations – like whether you would've been late to that job interview, if you hadn't done x, y or z. Those imaginings are called counterfactuals.
In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology of counterfactuals, and how taking time to recognize and use these tools we have at our disposal can make us happier and healthier people.
Download an MP3 version of this show here.