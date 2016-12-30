How We Retain Information

By 9 minutes ago

Credit www.srk12.org

We might think that when we hear or read something we learn it, but that assumption would be incorrect. As Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke point out in this edition of Two Guys on Your Head we have to work to produce ideas in order to really understand them.


Tags: 
Two Guys on Your Head

Related Content

Why Are Some People More Curious Than Others?

By Dec 26, 2016
https://pixabay.com/en/photos/curiosity/

When we are born, we know very little about the world and need to learn in order to survive, hence the propensity for curiosity.

However, some people are just more curious than others, so why is this? In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology of curiosity.


The Psychology of Thinking Versus Doing

By Dec 16, 2016
https://pixabay.com/en/think-man-curious-thinking-looking-1034159/

When we are ready to get something done we're in "doing" mode, and when we are contemplating what we want to do we are in "thinking" mode.

This seems easy enough to understand. So why do we rush into making decisions that don't turn out to be so great? Or why do we sit on our heels when we should be getting things done?

In this episode of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about how we can optimize our motivational modes for more effective, and rational decision making.


How Imagination and Counterfactuals Help You Become a Happier (and More Organized) Person

By Dec 9, 2016
https://www.flickr.com/photos/pagedooley/5912062168

Humans have an innate ability to imagine the unimaginable. More often than not, this manifests in everyday situations – "woulda, coulda, shoulda" sort of situations – like whether you would've been late to that job interview, if you hadn't done x, y or z. Those imaginings are called counterfactuals.

In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology of counterfactuals, and how taking time to recognize and use these tools we have at our disposal can make us happier and healthier people.

How We Learn to Be Kind

By Nov 25, 2016
http://www.royan.com.ar

We might think that human beings are innately kind or innately cruel, as it turns out neither is fully true. Kindness is one of those things that is a learned behavior. The more we practice kindness the more we, and others around us, tend to practice the same behavior.

In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology of kindness.


The Psychology of Bullying

By Dec 2, 2016
https://www.flickr.com/photos/53771866@N05/7040908861

People don't feel that great when their locus of control is compromised, and that's pretty much what bullying is all about. So why does bullying exist and how does it function?

In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology of bullying.