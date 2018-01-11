How Texas Broadened Cheech Marin’s Chicano Art Horizons

By 3 hours ago
  • The comedy icon is bringing part of his massive collection to Corpus Christi.
    The comedy icon is bringing part of his massive collection to Corpus Christi.
    Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

From Texas Standard.

Most people know his acting and comedy, especially his movies and recordings with counterculture collaborator Tommy Chong. But there’s a whole lot more to Cheech Marin than you’d imagine. He’s also a major player in the art world.

Marin owns the world’s largest collection of Chicano art, with over 700 pieces. Now he’s sharing part of his collection with Texans in the exhibit ‘Los Tejanos: Chicano Art from the collection of Cheech Marin’ at the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi.

“All my life when I went to art museums, big or small, I noticed that there was nobody on their walls that looked like me,” he says.

Once he started collecting pieces, he realized that there was a central school of thought that was informing all of the work – the identity of the Chicano people. He says Corpus Christi is the right place to show the art because it’s part of the diaspora.

“I think this is the fourth or fifth show I’ve done at this museum because it speaks to their audience,” he says. “Not just to Latinos or Chicanos that are in that area, but to everybody in that area because they grow up in that same diaspora.”

Marin says the definition of Chicano identity is generally in flux – for instance, now it might include some Central Americans.

“It’s a voluntary category,” he says. “You have to declare yourself a Chicano in order to be a Chicano. Every Mexican-American is not automatically a Chicano. It denotes a certain political and social mindset.”

He says the art in the exhibit, which will be on display in Corpus Christi until April 29, is political, but it speaks more to human rights issues than to any specific policy.

Written by Jen Rice.

Tags: 
Mexican-Americans
Tejano
chicano
Corpus Christi

Related Content

In 'The Spirit Of Tequila,' One Texas Photographer Reconnects With His Mexican Roots

By Casey Cheek Nov 27, 2017
Joel Salcido

From Texas Standard.

For a good time in Texas, few combinations beat the trio of Jose Cuervo, salt and a dash of lime. While tequila has long been a staple in bars across the Lone Star State, most Texans probably aren’t familiar with the labor-intensive process that goes into making the liquor.

He Received His Draft Orders While Living In Mexico And Left To Serve His Country

By Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez Nov 10, 2017
Courtesy of the Alvarado family

Francisco Chapa Alvarado was living in northern Mexico in 1943 when he received a draft notice from his native U.S. Alvarado, who had moved to Mexico with his young family a few years earlier, came home and took up arms.

His 75-year-old son, Felix Alvarado, wonders why his father returned.

Fueling The Folks Who Fuel The Corpus Christi Area After Hurricane Harvey

By Sep 1, 2017
Martin do Nascimento/KUT

When storms hit a community, it’s up to a select group of people to stay at work.

First responders might come to mind. But there are also the folks who keep the lights on as long as they can, and then fix them once they’re down. Those workers need food, and many in and around Corpus Christi were able to find it from a familiar place just after the storm.