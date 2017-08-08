How Shucked Shells Can Help Save The Oysters

By 1 hour ago
  • Texas A&M Corpus Christi graduate student Meghan Martinez and research associate Natasha Breaux transfer a tray of discarded oyster shells into a recently restored oyster reef in St. Charles Bay.
    Texas A&M Corpus Christi graduate student Meghan Martinez and research associate Natasha Breaux transfer a tray of discarded oyster shells into a recently restored oyster reef in St. Charles Bay.
    Jennifer Pollack

From Texas Standard:

While many diners delight in slurping the slimy meat out of an oyster, less attention goes to the oyster shell. Typically, they’re thrown away and end up in landfills.

But in Corpus Christi, a group of marine biologists are "shucking" that trend and teaming up with local restaurants to recycle the shells.

Jennifer Pollack, an associate professor of marine biology at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi co-founded Sink Your Shucks, which partners with local restaurants to return the shells to Gulf of Mexico and help restore degraded oyster reefs.

Pollack says oyster larvae attach themselves and grow on top of the used oyster shells.

Written by Rachel Rascoe.

Tags: 
gulf of mexico
wildlife
Corpus Christi
Gulf Coast
Texas Standard

Related Content

The Gulf Of Mexico's Dead Zone Is The Biggest Ever Seen

By Aug 3, 2017

It has become a rite of summer. Every year, a "dead zone" appears in the Gulf of Mexico. It's an area where water doesn't have enough oxygen for fish to survive. And every year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration commissions scientists to venture out into the Gulf to measure it.

A Major Tropical Storm Could Be Headed Texas' Way

By Jun 19, 2017
Karen/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

Weather watchers are tracking ominous activity in the Gulf of Mexico. An Air Force Reserve helicopter is on standby, ready to fly to a spot off Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula where a storm system is building steam.