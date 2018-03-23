How To Help Victims Of The Austin Bombings

By DaLyah Jones 1 hour ago
  • Teachers noticed that Draylen Mason had talent for music right away.
    Courtesy of Austin Soundwaves

Families are trying to recover after a series of bombings this month left two Austin residents dead and four others injured. While officials continue investigating the case, those directly affected by the bombings are still healing.

The first victim, Anthony Stephan House, was a husband and the father of an 8-year-old girl. Two GoFundMe accounts have been started for House. Contributions to the first campaign will be used for funeral costs and to repair damages to his home. Money from the second GoFundMe will go toward setting up a trust for his daughter.

You Caring memorial fund has been started for 17-year-old Draylen Mason, the second victim killed in the bombings. Mason was a musician and aspiring neurosurgeon. Funds raised will go toward a celebration of his life and to repair damage to his home.

Esperanza Herrera, 75, sustained life-threatening injuries when a bomb exploded at her house. According to a GoFundMe campaign set up for her, Herrera was a caregiver to her 93-year-old mother. Contributions will be used to pay for Herrera’s medical expenses and damage to her home.

