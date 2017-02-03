House Votes To Overturn Obama Rule Restricting Gun Sales To the Severely Mentally Ill

By 8 minutes ago
  • The United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
    The United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
    Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
Originally published on February 3, 2017 6:43 am

On Thursday the GOP-controlled House voted to overturn an Obama administration rule designed to keep firearms out of the hands of some people deemed mentally ill.

The action was the latest move by Congressional Republicans to undo several of President Obama's regulations on issues such as gun control and the environment through an arcane law called the Congressional Review Act (CRA).

According to NPR's Susan Davis, the measure being blocked from implementation would have required the Social Security Administration to send records of some beneficiaries with severe mental disabilities to the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System. About 75,000 people found mentally incapable of managing their financial affairs would have been affected.

The National Rifle Association had pushed for the repeal, and Republicans argued it infringed upon Second Amendment rights by denying due process.

Supporters of the rule argued it was designed to stop mentally ill persons from getting firearms.

"The House charged ahead with an extreme, hastily written, one-sided measure that would make the American people less safe," Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn., said, according to The Hill. Esty represents Newtown, Conn., where a mentally ill man shot and killed 20 six- and seven-year-olds and six adults.

NPR's Nathan Rott reports that the Senate also passed a resolution to undo the Obama administration's Stream Protection Rule, also largely along party lines, by using the CRA. The goal of the rule was to minimize coal mine pollutants in waterways, and would have required coal companies to monitor water quality in nearby streams during mining operations. Republicans argued the law was too burdensome and would kill jobs in the coal industry.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
guns

Related Content

Should You Intervene in a Shooting? If So, When?

By Jan 26, 2017
dagnygromer/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From Texas Standard

A robbery turned fatal at the Rolling Oaks Mall in San Antonio on Sunday. The shooting has brought up questions about concealed carry and when it’s appropriate for people to intervene in such incidents.

Lawmaker Seeks to Pass 'Constitutional Carry' Gun Bill in 2017

By Jan 3, 2017
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT News

From the Texas Tribune: A hotly contested legislative session in 2015 led to two controversial gun laws: One that allows for the open carry of handguns and another that permits the concealed carry of handguns on Texas college campuses. 

Background Checks Now Ask Gun Buyers About Marijuana, But Leave Out Gender Identity

By Dec 6, 2016
Paul Weaver/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

For roughly six million law-abiding gun owners in Texas, part of the routine of legally purchasing a firearm from a gun shop involves completing a federal background check. It's a pretty straightforward affair – or at least has been, until now.

Why are the Feds Scanning License Plates at Gun Shows?

By Oct 5, 2016
RS12240/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

Lewisville, Lubbock, Sherman – just a handful of Texas cities where there will be gun shows this weekend. At any given time, nearly a half dozen cities across the state host weekend gun shows where sellers, buyers, and collectors congregate in what amounts to a firearms bazaar of sorts.

Criticism over these events focuses on a lack of universal background checks for purchasers. But law enforcement agents have been tracking some gun show patrons’ license plates.