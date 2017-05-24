House Backs Giddings Measure Targeting 'Lunch Shaming'

By Sanya Mansoor & Texas Tribune 57 seconds ago
  • State Rep. Helen Giddings, D-Desoto, holds up a piece of cheese given to students who lack money to pay for school lunches in Dallas-area schools during a speech on the House floor May 9.
    State Rep. Helen Giddings, D-Desoto, holds up a piece of cheese given to students who lack money to pay for school lunches in Dallas-area schools during a speech on the House floor May 9.
    Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

After several failed attempts and compromises during the legislative session — and a heated debate with members of the House Freedom Caucus on Wednesday — Rep. Helen Giddings succeeded in getting the House to pass a measure that targets "lunch shaming" in schools.

The proposal, which was tacked on as an amendment to Senate Bill 1566, would require local school boards to develop a grace period policy that ensures students without enough money in their school lunch accounts have some time to resolve the issue.

The original bill by Giddings, D-DeSoto, included provisions for a grace period, but also explicitly mentioned it may not publicly identify a student with a negative balance on their meal card. Her legislation, which was killed by the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus earlier this month, stated the district should privately notify the student's parents or guardians and provide those meals through the same serving line as regular meals. That language was missing from the amendment proposed today.

Giddings said Texas students have been turned away from getting a hot meal when they don't have sufficient funds.

Republican Rep. Jonathan Stickland of Bedford protested against the amendment, calling it a mandate.

"No one is talking about whether a kid should be fed or not," Stickland said, adding that it's already against the law to take a lunch away from children on free-and-reduced lunch programs.

SB 1566, which passed on third reading, would require more school board oversight over student achievement and school district operations.

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
lunch shaming
2017 Texas Legislature

Related Content

After 'Lunch-Shaming' Bill Fails, Lawmaker Creates Fund To Help Feed Hungry Students

By May 23, 2017
Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune

A bill aimed at ending the practice of “lunch-shaming” in Texas public schools died at the hands of Freedom Caucus members earlier this month. But state Rep. Helen Giddings, who filed the bill, isn’t giving up on the issue. 

Giddings, D-DeSoto, filed House Bill 2159 in February after learning that some public schools in Texas won’t feed schoolchildren whose parents cannot or have not paid for their lunches. In some of these schools, hot meals are thrown away in front of students.

Senate's 'Bathroom Bill' Gets A Second Life In House Amendment – For Now

By & 7 hours ago
Jorge Sanhueza Lyon / KUT

With just days left in the Texas 2017 regular legislative session, the fate of a so-called “bathroom bill” is still uncertain.

Just after 1 a.m., state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) attached an amendment to a House bill in an effort to extend the life of the Senate’s controversial proposal.