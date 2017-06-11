Higher Ed: Teaching Giving And Philanthropy

In this week's episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger tackle a question posed by a listener about teaching giving and philanthropy in school. Can it be done? Should it be done? And if so, when?

A listener wrote in (to jstayton@kut.org) asking about teaching the concepts around giving and philanthropy. Ed and Jennifer talk about how that might be done, as well as the academic subjects that serve as underpinnings for understanding philanthropy. Click here for their discussion and for the solution to last week's puzzler about the frequency of digits. (That's numbers, not finger and toes!)

This episode was recorded on April 19, 2017.

