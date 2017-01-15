Higher Ed: Student Perspective on Learning

Teachers stand at the front of the classroom trying to engage their students, impart information, and make a difference in their students' lives. Do they really get through? What do students take away from their classroom experiences? In this episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger talk with a Southwestern University student about the lessons he has learned in the classroom beyond the course material.

Jasper Stone is a Southwestern University sophomore from Colorado. He's not sure what his major is going to be, but he does have definite opinions about how he wants to approach his learning, and how he would get young learners engaged and interested. In this episode, Ed and Jennifer talk with Jasper about his classroom experiences (in a class of Dr. Burger's no less!) and how they have changed his take on learning, failing, and stress. Click here to hear from Jasper, Jennifer, and Ed. We gave Jasper the spotlight in this week's episode so there's no new puzzler. Check back for the first one of the new year next week.

This episode was recorded on November 22, 2016.

