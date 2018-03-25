Higher Ed: Respecting Young Learners

Students and young scholars may not have had as much time in the classroom, but that doesn't mean their work lacks insight, value and rigor. In this episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss the valuable contributions younger learners can make, and how society can better regard and embrace their thinking.

Recent political and social movements have originated and flourished under the initiative and leadership of young people. Does society take the work and thinking of young people as seriously as it should? Ed and Jennifer discuss how society tends to treat young people, and what we may be missing by not paying more attention to their efforts. Ed argues that young people can actually bring a fresh and innovative approach to matters that should not be underestimated.

Listen on for the full episode and to get the latest math teaser. It's a "homemade" puzzler courtesy of Ed that will challenge thinkers of all ages.

This episode was recorded Feb. 28, 2018.

