Higher Ed: Lifelong Learning in Action

A popular topic for discussion on the "Higher Ed" podcast is lifelong learning: taking on educational opportunities at any stage of life, especially well after the formal education years are past. In this episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger talk about what we can all learn from Jennifer's venture back into the classroom - after many decades out - and her own pursuit of lifelong learning.

Jennifer is taking an introductory Spanish class to begin learning the language again after taking it in school. In this episode, she shares what it's like to be back in the classroom (first day butterflies? no.... homework anxiety? maybe a little), and how work and life experiences over time are shaping her school experience now. Click here to hear more and to get the solution to the matchstick puzzler; it turns out there may be more than one way to lay out those sticks.

This episode was recorded on Feb. 19, 2017.

