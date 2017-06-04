Higher Ed: Learning From The People You Meet

So much of what we encounter in formal education is planned; we attend scheduled classes in designated classrooms and go through specific lessons plans. But there can also be real educational value in chance encounters or unexpected opportunities. In this week's episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss lessons learned on the fly.

Dick Van Dyke. Robert McNamara. Those two men don't have much in common. But they are both people whom Ed has met. In this episode, Ed tells the stories of those meetings and talks about always learning something from even the most random encounters. Click here for this week's discussion, as well as a new puzzler about the frequency of digits (as in numbers, not fingers and toes).

This episode was recorded on April 19, 2017.

