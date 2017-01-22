Higher Ed: Key Element of Effective Learning

What would you say is the quintessential element of effective learning: Intelligence? Persistence? Skills? In this episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss what Ed argues is that key element: change.

Change. It's a scary word and concept for many. Our comfort zones are much easier places to inhabit, at least most of the time. But Ed says in order to think, learn, and process effectively, change needs to be a major part of our approach. In this episode, Ed and Jennifer discuss the important role change plays in lifelong learning, and how we can change the way we think about change (wait... this is getting a little circular!). One thing that hasn't changed about "Higher Ed" - the puzzler. Click here for their discussion and also the solution to the most recent puzzler. Remember? You've got one raft, a bunch of carrots, a hungry rabbit, and an aggressive fox. Can they all get transported safely across a river without any loss of veggies or life? Listen on to find out!

This episode was recorded on January 19, 2017.

