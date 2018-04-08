Higher Ed: Helping Students Flourish In Careers Of The Future

One of higher education's biggest challenges in the coming years may be to prepare students to flourish in a world with many careers and positions that don't now exist. In this episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss how higher education can be ready for this new reality.

Ed wrote the following in his 2017 President's Report:

...in the decades to come, higher education faces some serious challenges, not the least of which is remaining relevant to the intellectual and creative needs of students who will graduate into a world in which over 65% will eventually holds careers in positions that have yet to be created.

In this episode, Ed and Jennifer discuss the ways that education already prepares students for a broad range of careers and some ways it may need to pivot as the work world continues to evolve.

Listen to this whole episode for a glimpse into the future and to get the solution to a retro puzzler about old-fashioned cash registers.

This episode was recorded Feb. 28, 2018.

