Higher Ed: The Great Homework Debate

There has been an ongoing debate in education about a staple of the school landscape: homework. Do students get too much? Too little? What role does - and should - homework play in education? In this episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss all things homework.

It has long been a complaint of students - and some parents, too - that too much homework is a problem and can throw a young student's life out of balance. Ed and Jennifer discuss the history of homework; if Ed (as a teacher) thinks students have too much; and what he advocates as an alternative to homework at some levels of school. Listen to the full episode for more takes on the role of homework in education and to get the solution to last episode's "Let's Make A Deal" puzzler. And take note: the strategy in solving this puzzler has real world applications for making decisions and answering multiple-choice questions.

This episode was recorded Nov. 7, 2017.

