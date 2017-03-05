Higher Ed: 'Fake News' and Formal Education

A bill has been introduced in the California state Legislature that would add elements to school curricula to teach students to "judge the credibility and quality of information found on Internet Web sites, including social media." We think we know fake news when we see it, right? Well, maybe not always.

In this episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger answer a listener's question about the role of formal education in teaching about "fake news."

Listen

A listener wonders whether it's the job of schools to teach students how to better discern what they read online. If it is, how do schools and teachers go about doing that? Ed and Jennifer discuss what "fake news" is; why it's out there; and how students of any age can develop some sense and savvy about what they read online. Click here for their discussion and to get the solution to last episode's puzzler about apples and algebra.

This episode was recorded on Feb. 16, 2017.

