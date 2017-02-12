Higher Ed: Curling Up With a Good ... Podcast?

It's a major milestone in our educational development: learning to read. Throughout school, we read books for classes and assignments and also just for fun. But what happens once we're out of school? Do we still enjoy curling up with a good book? In this episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Dr. Ed Burger explore our relationship with reading and books.

Listen

A story on NPR's All Things Considered last year profiled a 4-year-old girl who has already read 1,000 books (and probably more by now!). That got Ed and Jennifer thinking about all of our reading habits, and how we regard reading and books long after we're out of school. Ed may be the 'rithmetic guy, but click here for his discussion with Jennifer about all things reading. You'll also get the latest puzzler. No reading required - but bring some geometry and creativity.

This episode was recorded on Jan. 19, 2017.

For all of the Higher Ed episodes, you can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes here!