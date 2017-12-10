Higher Ed: Competition In Education

"Whaddya get?" That's the question students often ask each other after graded exams or papers are handed back. Competition among students persists in education. In this episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss if that kind of competition is ever productive or useful for learning.

Competition in school is usually among students, but Ed and Jennifer discuss how students can set up a competition with themselves to try and improve their own individual learning and performance. They also discuss how to balance competition with being part of a community. Check out the full episode to hear Ed's thoughts about whether competition is something that should be taught in school and to hear a throwback puzzler a la "Let's Make A Deal."

This episode was recorded Nov. 7, 2017.

