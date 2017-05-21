Higher Ed: College Readiness

What factors show that a student is ready for college? Good grades? High test scores? A killer application and essay? Or, are more intangible qualities better indicators of college success? In this week's episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss what makes a high school student ready for higher ed.

A listener wrote in and wanted to hear Ed's take on what makes a student ready for college. She wondered if there are certain skills, behaviors or mindsets that better prepare someone for college or if everyone is potentially college-ready. Click here for Ed's take on what qualities make for a strong college student and what he thinks is essential to college success. You will also hear the punch lines from last episode's math jokes, courtesy of some funny fourth-graders.

This episode was recorded on April 19, 2017.

