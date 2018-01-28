Higher Ed: Civility, Outrage And Discourse

Those in higher education have a lot on their minds these days: the new tax law, immigration, affordability, the cost of education and how these things impact teaching and learning. Educators are also thinking about how people discuss those topics.

In this episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss how people with different opinions can have fruitful and thoughtful conversations in and out of the classroom.

Ed believes there is plenty of room for civil discourse on a wide variety of topics as long as we listen to and respect each other. He and Jennifer discuss how to do that in what some people are calling an "age of outrage." Check out the full episode to hear their civil discussion and to catch the latest on the "random walk" puzzler.

This episode was recorded Jan. 18, 2018.

