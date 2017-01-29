Higher Ed: The Big Picture

Every once in a while it makes sense to take a step or two back and look at the "big picture" of anything. You know: How are things going in general? What are the latest trends? What are the biggest challenges? What about the greatest joys?

In this episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger take that big picture view of what's happening in higher ed these days.

Listen

Some issues – affordability and access, for example – seem to be on the minds of those in higher ed perpetually. Other issues - such as the utility and impact of technology – definitely change with the times. Click here to listen to Ed and Jennifer discuss what's hot – both the old and the new – in higher ed. You'll also hear the latest puzzler; be ready with some math and mapping skills.

This episode was recorded on Jan. 19, 2017.

