The High Price Of Accountability

By 4 minutes ago

We might think that to keep order in our households, workplaces or classrooms, it's important to hold people accountable for their negative behavior. But that can lead to a playing field that allows for either nothing to happen or punishment. It is more important to focus on the behaviors we want to see continue, as opposed to giving energy to avoiding the negative.

Still a little confused? In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology of accountability.

Tags: 
Two Guys on Your Head

Related Content

Why It Takes A Stronger Person To Create Than Criticize

By Mar 2, 2018

Tearing down something is quick, easy and often gratifying. What's more time-consuming and difficult is creating, building and constructing. As Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about in this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, however, the reasons why we are more likely to criticize than create aren't just about effort.


Why Do We Want To Know What Our Dogs Are Thinking?

By Feb 22, 2018

We were as transfixed as you were by the Westminster Dog Show. So on this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about why we want to know what our lovely pups are thinking.

Harnessing The Power Of The Placebo

By Feb 8, 2018

There are a lot of factors that help to regulate our overall health and wellness. If we are content in our lives and relationships, we are more likely to be healthy.

If we exercise and eat well, we reap the benefits in our mind and body. Also, as recent studies by Ted Kaptchuck and others show, if we take medications or supplements, even if they're nothing but rice powder and sugar, we can feel better.

In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about why taking placebos somehow makes us feel healthier.

How Vs. Why Knowledge

By Feb 2, 2018

Because we know how things work, sometimes we think we understand why these things work as they do. That can be a problem.

In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the difference between "how" and "why" knowledge, and why it's important to recognize what you really need to know.