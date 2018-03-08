The High Price Of Accountability

We might think that to keep order in our households, workplaces or classrooms, it's important to hold people accountable for their negative behavior. But that can lead to a playing field that allows for either nothing to happen or punishment. It is more important to focus on the behaviors we want to see continue, as opposed to giving energy to avoiding the negative.
Still a little confused? In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology of accountability.
