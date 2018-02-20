Here's Everything You Need To Know Before Voting In The 2018 Primaries

Early voting for the March 6 primaries has begun. Here's a rundown of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

What's on your ballot?

Here's a personalized ballot from the League of Women Voters. Plug in your address, and you'll see every race for whichever primary you plan on voting in. If you're having difficulty viewing the sample ballot, go to vote411.org.

Where can I vote?

Here's a list of polling places in Travis, Williamson, Hays, Caldwell, Burnet and Blanco counties.

Here's a look at statewide races on the primary ballots

Here's a look at local primary races for State House

Here's a look at local primary races for State Senate