Here’s Why Grackles In Austin Are Looking So Haggard Lately

By 27 minutes ago
  • Grackles' coats have been looking a little patchy as of late, but, it turns out, that unsightliness is a good thing.
    Grackles' coats have been looking a little patchy as of late, but, it turns out, that unsightliness is a good thing.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

It’s a strange time of year to enjoy the outdoors in Austin.  We’ve got triple digit heat, Saharan dust filling the sky, and, you may have noticed, grackles in are looking a little worse for wear.

“Terrible looking. They’re kind of Frankenstein looking birds now,” said master birder and Audubon Society member Judith Bailey on a recent birding trip.

Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

But it’s actually all part of the normal grackle life cycle. The birds are molting, shedding their feathers so they can grow new ones for the winter. It typically occurs this time of year, after their offspring have left the nest, because before then they’re too busy feeding grackle babies to molt.

“They have to have enough energy to replace those feathers,” Bailey explained.

A gathering of grackles at Central Market on North Lamar. The juveniles' (left) still have a ways to go until their winter plumage fills out.
Credit Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Speaking of baby grackles, they are also looking really strange this time of year.

“They’ve got the down still on the parts of their body, and then they’ve got these misshapen feathers going out and trying to look like an adult,” Bailey said. That's what gives them that Frankenstein-look.

So, the patchiness and missing feathers indicate good overall health. But, if it’s pretty grackles you’re after, Bailey says, they should be looking a little more presentable by the fall.

Tags: 
grackles

Related Content

Pest Or Pal? Artists Explore Austin's Long, Strange Relationship With Grackles

By Apr 18, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin is a place that not only prides itself on bars and festivals, but also on its wildlife. While bats and salamanders have long enjoyed a certain ecological cache, lately the great tailed grackle has become a controversial contender for unofficial city mascot. Still, it flies in a strange borderland between love and hate.

Why Do Grackles Flock To Grocery Store Parking Lots at Dusk?

By Mar 31, 2016
Miguel Gutierrez Jr./KUT

Some birds are well-liked. Some are considered pests. Many just slip under the radar—but not the grackle. The grackle demands that you take notice. Pamela Gooby certainly did. 

“It’s like this big velvet wave of grackle in the parking lot of the grocery store," says Gooby, whose question was chosen for this edition of KUT's ATXplained series.

Have Grackles Hatched A Plan To Destroy Us? No, They're Just Protecting Their Hatchlings

By Jun 21, 2017
Mose Buchele / KUT

Signs went up recently near KUT's studios on the UT campus, warning people about aggressive birds. After two members of the newsroom got dive-bombed by grackles, we started wondering what it was all about.

Noticing More Grackles in Austin?

By Nov 28, 2011
Photo by Nathan Bernier, KUT News

Today’s cold weather has probably prompted the few bird stragglers that didn’t migrate already to hit the skyways fast.  But many local species don’t migrate. If you’ve noticed more grackles around Austin, you’re not the only one.

“People do notice them more in the wintertime because that’s when they are in their large communal roosts,"  Jane Tillman, chair of the Urban Habitat Committee for Travis Audubon, said. "In the summer they spread out and nest, so the males actually have territoriality. But in the winter there’s no breeding going on so everybody gets together in these huge flocks in our H-E-B parking lots."

But just because we may not notice grackles in large flocks year round, doesn’t mean they leave town.