Help Dan Out! We Want Your Recommendations For Books About Austin Or Texas.

By 5 hours ago
  • Miguel Gutierrez Jr. /KUT

In our ATXplained project, we answer your questions about Austin.

Now it's your turn to answer a question. 

Listener Dan Brooks is looking for the best books about Austin (or Texas) for newcomers to the city. So we're asking you for your recommendations. 

Got a favorite book about Austin history? Maybe a novel set here? A book that helps orient newcomers to the city you love?

Leave your recommendations in the form below. We'd like to contact you, so you can tell us about your recommendation, so we can tell Dan (and everyone else) why they NEED to read this book.

Thanks!

ATXplained
books

