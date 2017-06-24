Heavy Rotation: The 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Every month, NPR Music hits up 10 hosts, music directors and writers from public radio stations across the country for the new songs that just won't let them go. It's always exciting to watch the picks pour in — both to hear the range of music represented and to learn why those songs have been on everyone's minds.

At the audio link above, hear Jesse Menendez of Vocalo Radio, Jerad Walker of opbmusic and Jessi Whitten of Colorado Public Radio's OpenAir share their picks for this month. Read on for the full list, which includes music from Canadian pop singer Allie X, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Mexican rock stars Café Tacvba and more.



Time to take the temperature of music on public radio stations across the country this month. Well, it's hot. Here's what the music mavens have put into Heavy Rotation.

JESSE MENENDEZ, BYLINE: My name is Jesse Menendez. I'm a host with Vocalo 91.1 FM in Chicago.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NO CLUE")

RICH JONES: (Singing) I was thinking about next year or even next minute - moving by my...

MENENDEZ: A song that we're really digging here at Vocalo is a new song from North Side hip-hop artist Rich Jones. It's called "No Clue."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NO CLUE")

JONES: (Singing) Trying to get my time, treat you right, a life more complete (ph).

MENENDEZ: He's really developed himself more as an artist and not just a rapper. In this song, you can hear him testing out his register as a singer, which means he's really comfortable now with his delivery.

JONES: (Singing) No clue how happy we'd be.

MYKELE DEVILLE: (Rapping) Precious, you left me feeling breathless. Began to worry, but my heart was on the guest list. The freshness...

MENENDEZ: The song features a guest verse from another MC from Chicago called Mykele Deville. Just dropped this week, and I think it's a perfect summer song from how it makes you feel to the airy vibe to it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NO CLUE")

JONES: (Singing) About next year, or even next minute.

DEVILLE: (Rapping) Yes, I love, love, love.

JONES: (Singing) Moving by myself - no clue how happy we'd be.

JERAD WALKER, BYLINE: My name is Jerad Walker, and I'm the music director for OPBmusic in Portland, Ore.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IN UNDERTOW")

ALVVAYS: (Singing) You find a wave and try to hold on for as long as you can. You made a mistake. But I...

WALKER: The song I picked is called "In Undertow" by Canadian rock band Alvvays.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IN UNDERTOW")

ALVVAYS: (Singing) What's left for you and me...

WALKER: First off, we should probably clear up any confusion about the band's name. It's spelled Always, A-L-V-V-A-Y-S.

Lead singer Molly Rankin - she was born into Canadian music royalty. Her dad was a member of this group called the Rankin Family band. They're still active. They're from the Canadian maritime province of Nova Scotia. They play, like, Celtic-influenced folk and country music, so folks were kind of shocked when she popped up fronting this band.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IN UNDERTOW")

ALVVAYS: (Singing) You respond to my question metaphorically. Don't read into psychology.

WALKER: And I think the lyrics will grab pretty much anyone who's ever had an argument with a friend or a loved one that just went a step too far (laughter). Perfectly captures the the mood that you have five days after an argument, where you've had a little bit of time to stew and you kind of have that attitude - forget you; you were lucky to have me.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IN UNDERTOW")

ALVVAYS: (Singing) There's no turning - there's no turning back, no turning back.

JESSI WHITTEN, BYLINE: I'm Jessi Whitten, the music director at Colorado Public Radio's new music service Open Air. For Heavy Rotation this month, I chose a song called "Ondulation" by a French duo called Burning Peacocks.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ONDULATION")

BURNING PEACOCKS: (Singing in French).

WHITTEN: This is a really young duo that actually features a kind of it girl of sorts, Alma Jodorowsky and her bandmate David Baudart. And they are a really exciting, young, kind of fresh band. They have one full-length album. This is just a little single they came out with just in the perfect time because this song is summer to me. I feel like it's walking out of the air conditioning into the hot, balmy air and realizing it's time to go to the pool.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ONDULATION")

BURNING PEACOCKS: (Singing in French).

WHITTEN: In fact, we only debuted this song on-air last week. It's already really become one of our main summer songs. We had a listener write in and say that this was a sweet summer jam, and that says it all.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ONDULATION")

BURNING PEACOCKS: (Singing in French).