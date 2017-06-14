Gunman Opens Fire At Members Of Congress As They Practice Baseball

A gunman opened fire during an early morning baseball practice for Republican members of Congress Wednesday, reportedly firing dozens of shots at a field in Alexandria, Va. The victims include Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN.

"Suspect is in custody and not a threat," the Alexandria Police Department tweeted. The agency says the victims are being transported to the hospital.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. ET in the Del Ray area of Alexandria, just south of Washington, D.C. Afterwards, a helicopter arrived to medevac at least one shooting victim.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

At least five people were wounded, Brooks said, naming Scalise along with a congressional staff member, two law enforcement officers, and another officer who was either with the Capitol Police or Secret Service.

The shooting took place at a baseball field at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, across the street from Alexandria's YMCA, according to accounts from witnesses and police.

A resident who posted a video of the scene after the shooting said, "There were probably about 80 to 100 shots fired over there."

That resident, Benjamin Childers, added, "We had three members of Congress [who] took shelter in our apartment."

President Trump has issued a statement:



"The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."



The shooting took place one day before the annual Congressional Baseball Game, which is scheduled for June 15 at Nationals Park. Pitting members of one party against another, the contest supports charities ranging from the Boys and Girls Clubs to the Washington Literacy Center.

