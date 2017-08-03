grayDUCK Gallery Hosts 'Crit Group 2017'

By 10 minutes ago

"Making art can be a solitary practice... and we picked artists who are maybe stepping out in a new direction," says the Contemporary Austin's Andrea Mellard. "So our hope is that we can get a group together and they can support each other in this and give each other some feedback or some encouragement or some constructive criticism."

She's talking about the eight artists who have been taking part in the Contemporary's 2017 Crit Group; they've spent the past seven months meeting to discuss their art and help each other grow in new creative directions. Along with Annette DiMeo Carlozzi and Sterling Allen, Mellard has been directing the program and curating their upcoming group show at grayDUCK Gallery. 

As in years past, the 2017 Crit Group is made up of a diverse group of artists -- there are painters, photographers, sound artists, and more -- and that diversity helps to expose the artists to new ways of viewing their works. "The idea of a crit group is this kind of utopian thing," says Allen. "And a lot of people outside of either undergraduate or graduate schol want to carry that dialogue on after school... but they're really hard to maintain."

Since crit groups are often started by college friends, Allen says, "honest feedback is hard to come by." In the Contemporary's group, he says, "they're put in a situatation where they might be able to give more honest feedback."

To mark the end of 2017 group, the curators have worked with all eight artists (Sandy Carson, Jonas Criscoe, Calder Kamin, Dameon Lester, Deborah Mersky, Steve Parker, Amy Scofield, and Sara Venderbeek) to create a group show. "There's no thematic thread necessarily with this show," Allen says. "But I think it's going to be a nice show."

"I feel good about the work [we've] selected with the input of the artists for the exhibition, but I feel even better about the seven months that led up to it [and] the community we put together," says Mellard. 

Crit Group 2017 will be on display at grayDUCK Gallery from August 4 - September 3, with an artists' talk on August 26.

Tags: 
arts eclectic

Related Content

Gale Theatre Presents 'TWENTYEIGHT'

By Jul 26, 2017

In the new play TWENTYEIGHT, "six people ... come from different cities all over the country to this place called Settlement 40 where they build a space shuttle that's going to take them to a place called the Liberian Space Station, which was marketed to black families as a seperatist utopia," explains playwright Tyler English-Beckwith. "And [it's] set to the music of Kanye West."

Last Act Theatre's 'Richard III'

By Jul 17, 2017

"We had this idea about doing an all-female Richard III because there's just no roles in Shakespeare for women that are this big," says Rachel Steed, Last Act Theatre's artistic director. "There are some big roles, but they're mostly in the romantic comedies. As far as the dramas go, you have Lady MacBeth and that's kind of the biggest one, and so we really wanted to do Richard III with a female Richard."

Once that decision was made, it snowballed a bit and the company eventually decided to use an all-female cast, and then an all-female cast and crew.

City Theatre Presents 'The Normal Heart'

By Jul 10, 2017
Dave Inman

"I've been wanting to direct this show for years," says The Normal Heart co-director Carl Gonzales, referring to Larry Kramer's acclaimed 1985 drama about the AIDS crisis. "And then we had a friend who passed away from pneumonia and we didn't know that it was partly due to the HIV/AIDS virus."

"He had a diagnosis and because of stigma ... he didn't seek out treatment," adds his co-director (and wife) Lacey Gonzales.