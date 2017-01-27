Governor Demands State Agencies Turn Over List of Funding Given to Travis County

By Stephanie Federico 11 minutes ago
  • Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez is under attack by the governor for a new policy refusing to recognize all detainer requests from federal immigration agents.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

The governor’s office has asked state agencies to send a list of funds, including federal money, directed to Travis County last year. In a letter sent Thursday, Budget Director Steven Albright says the list “should be complete with the amount of funds and the purpose of the agreement” and be submitted by Feb. 3.

The request follows a threat by Gov. Greg Abbott to cut off funding to Travis County over Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s new immigration policy, released last week, which limits participation in a voluntary U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) program to detain people booked into the county jail. 

On Tuesday, Abbott told Fox News he wants to penalize so-called "sanctuary cities" and remove elected officials with policies similar to Travis County's.

“We are working on laws that will, one, ban sanctuary cities, remove from office any officeholder who promotes sanctuary cities [and] impose criminal penalties, as well as financial penalties,” he said. “If she doesn’t, we will remove her from office.”

Hernandez last night responded to Abbott’s threat, saying she would not allow “fear and misinformation to be guiding principles as a leader sworn to protect the community.”

“Our community is safer when people can report crimes without fear of deportation,” she said in a statement. 

This is a developing story. 

Tags: 
immigration
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
sanctuary cities

