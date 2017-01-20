Gov. Greg Abbott Says He's Going to Cut Funding to Travis County Over 'Sanctuary Policies'

After attending President Trump’s inauguration earlier today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has taken a page out of the newly minted president’s book, firing off a tweet that suggests he will cut funding to Travis County because of so-called “sanctuary policies.”

The Governor's Office will cut funding for Travis County adopting sanctuary policies. Stiffer penalties coming. https://t.co/yYxeXql3xL — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 20, 2017

The tweet seemingly stems from a Travis County Sheriff’s Office video, in which Sheriff Sally Hernandez said her department would no longer accommodate requests from Immigration Customs Enforcement to identify or detain undocumented immigrants.

It's unclear what stiffer penalties Abbott is referencing in the tweet, but Abbott has previously threatened to cut off funding to counties. The governor sent a warning letter to Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez in 2015 and said the state would no longer tolerate similar policies, though it's unclear whether the state can legally follow through on that threat.

That may change, however, according to The Texas Tribune. Several lawmakers have already filed bills to allow legal penalization for sanctuary cities.

While Hernandez may have taken a stand on the policy, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and other officials have been cagey on the city's status. At an event shortly after the election in November, Adler dodged a question as to whether Austin was a sanctuary city and pivoted to then Police Chief Art Acevedo's guidelines for Austin Police officers.

"I think it’s important that Austin protect the residents who are here,” he said. “I am a real supporter of Chief Acevedo’s policy, which is to enforce laws but do it in a way that preserves the relationship between police and all communities so that everybody in our community feels safe.”

Council Member Greg Casar has been more vocal, issuing a statement earlier this afternoon in support of Hernandez's policy. Casar called out Abbott, suggesting that the governor's potential policy to penalize sanctuary cities would be unconstitutional.