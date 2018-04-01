Get Involved Spotlight: Refugee Services Of Texas

By 2 minutes ago

From Refugee Services of Texas, this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:

For 40 years, Refugee Services of Texas (RST) has proudly been serving refugees, asylees, survivors of human trafficking and other displaced or vulnerable men, women, and children in Texas.  From their arrival in the U.S. to becoming a U.S. citizen, RST assists refugees in all aspects of their journey to self-sufficiency. Through ESL classes, professional development programs, wellness programs, and more, RST works with clients to help them feel safe, healthy, and successful as they settle into their new Texas homes. RST couldn't do this important work without the generous help from community volunteers. RST is always looking for amazing volunteers to assist clients in a multitude of areas. Some of the volunteer opportunities include giving clients a community bus orientation by taking public transit with them to the the local library, grocery stores, or to an ESL class downtown, assisting with donation pick and delivery, especially for larger items like furniture for new client apartment set ups, and in-home tutoring clients in English. We also understand that not everyone has time to volunteer so we are also looking for snack donors who are willing to donate treats that clients can eat during intakes, meetings, and trainings.

 

For more information or to get involved with RST, contact the RST Austin Service Center at 512-472-9472 or austin@rstx.org. You can also find more information on our website at www.rstx.org.

Get Involved

