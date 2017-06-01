Get Involved Spotlight: Out Youth

From Out Youth, this month's Get Involved spotlight nonprofit:

Out Youth’s Mission:

Out Youth promotes the physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and social well being of sexual and gender minority youth so that they can openly and safely explore and affirm their identities.

Overview:

Out Youth serves the Central Texas LGBTQ+ (lesbian/gay/bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning) youth and their allies with programs and services to ensure these promising young people develop into happy, healthy, successful adults.

Founded in 1990, Out Youth has grown and changed over the years, but we’ve always retained our most important facet – providing a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth to come together, receive support, and make friends who understand who they are.

We host a variety of programs and services for youth, and provide trainings and resources for parents, teachers and community members.

For more information on how to get involved at Out Youth as a volunteer, click here.

For more information on Out Youth's Take My Hand advocacy campaign, click here.