Get Involved Spotlight: Jeremiah Program

3 hours ago

From Jeremiah Program, this month's Get Involved spotlight non-profit:

Jeremiah Program - Transforming Lives Two Generations at a Time

Jeremiah Program offers one of the nation’s most successful strategies for transforming families from poverty to prosperity two generations at a time. Jeremiah’s proven, holistic approach begins with establishing a supportive community for determined single mothers to pursue a career-track college education. Through a combination of quality early childhood education, a safe and affordable place to live, empowerment classes, and life skills training, families find stability and a path out of poverty.

Want to help? Dedicated and enthusiastic volunteers are a critically important part of our vibrant campus community! Volunteers’ commitment of time and talent can make a measurable difference in the success of our families. There are many ways to get involved for both individuals and groups. Right now our biggest volunteer need is both daytime and evening childcare. This role is extremely important because it provides the support that the women of Jeremiah need in order to pursue their college education while at the same time it supports the development of their children. In this role volunteers help to engage children in activities such as reading, arts & crafts, and active play that promote their cognitive, social and emotional development. If you love working with children this is definitely the role for you! Together we help single moms and their children learn, grow and succeed!

To volunteer: https://jeremiahprogram.org/austin/volunteer/

Visit us:

Online: www.jeremiahprogram.org/austin

Facebook: https://facebook.com/JeremiahProgramAustin

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jeremiahatx

Instagram: https://instagram.com/jeremiahatx

Austin Campus: 1200 Paul Teresa Saldana St, Austin, TX 78702

Or contact us directly:

Phone: 512-770-9036

Email: Austin@jeremiahprogram.org

Get Involved

