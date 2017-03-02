Get Involved Spotlight: Boneshaker Project

From Boneshaker Project, this month's Get Involved spotlight non-profit:

MISSION

To inspire kids to lead healthy and active lifestyles!

ABOUT US

Go outside! Run on a playground, ride a bike, grab a racket, and ‘shake your bones’ to feel healthy and active. This is the lifestyle we inspire our community’s kids to live. In AISD the percentage of overweight and obese students varies widely by school, from from 23.5% to 53.5% according to a 2010 Children’s Optimal Health report. Additionally, obesity rates are disproportionate by race, as African American and Latino rates of obesity are twice as high as other racial groups.

Boneshaker Project works directly in the community to reverse these trends by empowering kids to feel physically strong from a young age. Through expert coach mentorship and online engagement, we encourage kids to ‘do what moves you,’ feel confident, and enjoy healthy lifestyles. Our after-school and summer camp programs teach cycling, running, fitness and leadership skills in a functional and fun manner.

BONESHAKER’S PROGRAM IMPACT

For four years we’ve provided fun, active programs for local Austin kids, free or low cost, in schools and parks across town. We currently offer programs at 4 recreational centers and 10 schools in Austin ISD and Round Rock ISD. We've reached over 3,500 youth in Austin through events and directly impacted over 500 with programming. Here’s a snapshot of where we’ve impacted students and brought healthier lifestyles:

PROGRAMS IN PARKS:

Rosewood Park and Recreation Center: 8 semesters, 160+ participants including youth from local Women’s shelter and the Salvation Arms

Dobie Middle School through LaunchPad The Center: 4 semesters, 31 participants

Dove Springs Recreation Center: 3 semesters, 32 participants, including students from nearby schools such as Mendez Middle School and Wilden Elementary

Gus Garcia Recreation Center: 3 semesters, 16 participants, including a significant number of Arabic immigrant students

Valley View Elementary: 2 semesters, 14 participants

RUN CLUBS:

The Boneshaker Run Clubs are afterschool programs on campus in Central Texas schools. Branded as the school’s unique run club, and lead by a teacher, the clubs employ the proven “Born to Run” Curriculum. They drive the convergence of athletics, socialization, leadership, adventure, fitness, endurance and the great outdoors. The program inspires youth to become passionate about living life through motion with their peers. We move kids from spectators to participants, and build a network of inspired young athletes, faculty, staff and family.

Our ultimate goal is to use group-based, adventurous training to build strong, agile, conditioned athletes who are ready for a lifetime of physical activity, while doing what they love.

2 school districts

10 total public schools

8 middle schools, 2 high schools

3 Title 1 classified schools

15 coaches, all sourced from the schools

North, South, Central East, and West Austin regions represented

150 students enrolled, 15 students on reduced lunch options, and 75 students on free entries

GET INVOLVED

Volunteering can take on many forms, but for us, mentorship is the core of our philosophy and volunteer work. Each of us has the capacity to lead and inspire others to be active and make healthy choices. The will to inspire coupled with each volunteer’s individual skills make a great Boneshaker.

There are many of ways to be a boneshakin’ change-maker.To share your skills and volunteer, please email us at info@boneshaker.org. Thank you – we look forward to hearing from you!

GIVE TO BONESHAKER.

WITH YOUR SUPPORT, WE’RE INSPIRING KIDS TO ENJOY HEALTHY LIFESTYLES. www.boneshaker.org/give

For information regarding fundraising or community events, volunteering, sponsorship or bringing our program to your campus, please email info@boneshaker.org. Thanks and Shake on!