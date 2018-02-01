Get Involved Spotlight: Austin State Hospital's Volunteer Services Council

From Austin State Hospital's Volunteer Services Council, this month's Get Involved spotlight nonprofit:

Since 1952, the Volunteer Services Council (VSC) has made a difference in the greater Austin community by bringing comfort and hope to the children and adults receiving treatment for mental illness at Austin State Hospital (ASH). We invite you to continue partnering with the VSC by supporting our mission to enhance the quality of life of our patients. Your support this year is more crucial than ever, given the ongoing State mental health funding deficits.

Through the support of individual donors, corporate sponsorships, and event participants like yourself, we were able to provide ASH patients with much-needed support throughout the year through the following initiatives:

Pet Pard’ners encourages dog owners to join our team with their four-legged friends to visit with patients throughout the hospital. Volunteers and their dogs help patients reduce symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression and encourage communication and interaction.

Peer Support uses personal experience in mental health recovery to assist others in their recovery. Peer Support Specialists provide support to ASH patients in both one-on-one and group settings through VSC funded creative events and activities.

Family House, located on the ASH campus, provides low-cost lodging for family members visiting their loved ones at ASH. Having family support is an invaluable component of mental health recovery.

Clothing and shoes are provided for patients who arrive with only the clothing on their backs. Many ASH patients lack these basic essential items. In addition, the VSC provides items that enhance patients’ self-esteem and their transition to daily life after discharge.

ASH Volunteers play a huge role in the lives of our patients. ASH volunteers bring friendship, understanding, and the desire to make a difference through a myriad of talents, consisting of over 100 volunteers per year spread throughout ASH.

Assistance with birth certificates, social security cards, and other identification cards has been an on-going service provided by the VSC for ASH patients without these basic forms of identification.

Matching Corporate Gift: Corporate matching gifts are an important source of funding for the VSC. If you work for a company that offers matching gifts, please utilize this program to increase the value of your donation and thereby maximize your impact on ASH patients.

Tribute & Memorial Contributions – Make a donation in honor or in memory of your friends, family members or loved ones who support mental health programs. This is a thoughtful way to honor someone close to you while supporting ASH patients.

Connect with the Austin State Hospital's Volunteer Services Council:

Information

Facebook

Contact our volunteer coordinator:

Brigitte Maurin - 512-419-2323

Brigitte.maurin@hhsc.state.tx.us

Sign up for the ASH Dash 5K Bunny Run

Buy original artwork created by ASH patients