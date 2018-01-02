Freezing Drizzle Causes Slick Streets, Road Closures

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Central Texas until 7 p.m. Patchy drizzle is creating slick spots on roadways. The Austin-Travis County Traffic Report Page showed dozens of incidents as of 6 p.m.

We have upgraded the Special Weather Statement to a Winter Weather Advisory. The advisory will go through 7 pm this evening. Freezing drizzle continues across the Austin metro area. Bridges/overpasses are becoming icy and accidents are being reported. Be careful out there! pic.twitter.com/zO5XIdV1yw — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) January 2, 2018

Northbound MoPac was closed south of Parmer Lane shortly after 5 p.m. due to crashes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Austin-Travis County EMS reports a deadly collision at Spanish Oaks Club Boulevard and State Highway 71. Authorities closed 71 in both direction in that area after the crash, which involved nine people and three vehicles.

Capital Metro advised bus riders to plan extra time for their commutes.



