Freezing Drizzle Causes Slick Streets, Road Closures

By 3 hours ago

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Central Texas until 7 p.m. Patchy drizzle is creating slick spots on roadways. The Austin-Travis County Traffic Report Page showed dozens of incidents as of 6 p.m.

Northbound MoPac was closed south of Parmer Lane shortly after 5 p.m. due to crashes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Austin-Travis County EMS reports a deadly collision at Spanish Oaks Club Boulevard and State Highway 71. Authorities closed 71 in both direction in that area after the crash, which involved nine people and three vehicles.

Capital Metro advised bus riders to plan extra time for their commutes.

  

Tags: 
weather