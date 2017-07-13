Four Big Ideas For Cutting Health Care Costs

By & 11 minutes ago
  • Spencer Selvidge / KUT News

From Texas Standard:

As Senate republican leaders prepare to reveal another version of their plan to  repeal and/or replace the Affordable Care Act, taking politics out of the health care picture may be just the medicine needed. Political noise aside, the fact remains that health care costs are still too high and many individuals can’t afford the coverage they need. Experts say the political debate is essentially moot until the financial barriers to care are sorted out.

 

Texas Standard Host David Brown asked four experts who understand medicine – and where the money goes – to give their prescriptions for reducing health care costs.

The pharmaceutical pricing system is broken
The U.S government has set up an untenable system for regulating the pharmaceutical industry, says Seth Chandler, professor and co-director of the University of Houston’s Health Law and Policy Institute.

On problematic pharmaceutical regulation:

We’ve got laws that basically prohibit pharmaceutical manufacturers from offering low prices to individuals. We’ve got regimes where consumers can’t buy drugs from other countries, and so a source of competition is eliminated. We’ve just got a large, government-created problem here, which is resulting in a $400 billion a year spending on pharmaceuticals that’s growing at 10 percent a year.

On the possibility of price negotiations affecting research and development of new drugs:

There is some remote possibility that some drug somewhere might not be developed if pharmaceutical manufacturers couldn’t gauge the government. However, there are drugs right now that people aren’t getting because they can’t afford them…

Americans pay more for lower-quality care
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso President Dr. Richard Lange says research needs to be done on the cost-effectiveness of American health care.

On looking at other countries for inspiration:

The United Kingdom has what’s known as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. …They do a cost-effective analysis for any therapy. So, they’re not using imaging that’s not successful, they’re not using more expensive drugs that don’t enhance the quality and quantity of life, they’re not recommending therapies that don’t make people either feel better or live longer.

On the ethical issues of allowing a committee to decide which therapies are covered:

A commission like this would be able to make recommendations in the public interest that are science based and nonpartisan.

Patients are in the dark about health care service prices
Vivian Ho, director of the Center for Health and Biosciences at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, says health care providers should be required to be more transparent about pricing.

On requiring freestanding emergency rooms to post their prices:

I think it would be helpful if the legislature…[would] require these freestanding emergency departments to report and post the prices they pay when you walk through the door.

On emergency rooms versus urgent care:

An urgent care center does not charge a facility fee so you know you’re gonna be paying a lower price. …Very often you can be treated for the same conditions.

Employer health insurance should be taxed
Michael Morrisey, head of the health policy and management department at Texas A&M University, says shifting some of the financial burden onto employees by taxing employer-provided health insurance would encourage people to be more careful about the health care services they use.

On trading generous employer health-care coverage for higher wages:

With the elimination of the special tax treatment, that would encourage we as workers to say What we’d like to have now is more money wages, somewhat less generous health insurance. So we would have coverage that has a bigger deductible or maybe it has a $50 copay.

On the gamble that employers would increase wages if health insurance costs go down:

Employers have to pay workers what they’re worth or they tend to go to work for somebody else. And that suggests that market forces would drive money wages up even as it reduced the generosity of the health insurance plans.

 

Written by Caroline Covington.

 

Tags: 
prescription drugs
health insurance
health care

Related Content

At Austin Forum, Sen. Cruz Says It's 'Critical' For GOP To Scrap Obamacare

By & Jul 6, 2017
Sen. Ted Cruz talks to members of a town hall in Austin on Thursday about health care.
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

At a town hall-style forum in Austin on Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz said it was "critical" for Republicans to honor their promise of repealing the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

Under Senate Heath Plan, Insurance Exchange Could Be Out Of Reach For Many Texans

By Jun 29, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

One of the structures that has allowed more than 960,000 Texans to gain health insurance under the Affordable Care Act would be a thing of the past under the Senate repeal bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

She’s 60. She’s 29. Here’s How Age Affects Affordability Under The GOP Health Care Plan

By Mar 20, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

More than 1.2 million Texans are signed up for health insurance through the federal marketplace. That’s the part of Obamacare that allows companies to sell plans directly to individuals. Under the GOP replacement bill working its way through Congress, there could be big changes to how the government helps these individuals pay for their plans.


Texans Brace for Potential End of Obamacare’s Insurance Exchange

By Jan 17, 2017
Martin do Nascimento/KUT News

The enrollment period for the federal health insurance exchange ends Jan. 31. For many Texans who don’t get their insurance through an employer, this has been an affordable way to get a policy in the state for the past few years.

But if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, this could be the last year it’s an option.