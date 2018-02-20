Follow Along With The Mayor's 2018 State Of The City With Our Adler-Themed Bingo

  Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Austin Mayor Steve Adler will give his 2018 State of the City address Tuesday evening. We’re not sure what he’ll say, but read through Adler’s three previous speeches and you’ll find more than one theme or phrase repeated.

So, to help you follow along – and to add some excitement to what is usually a dry event – we’ve created several State of the City BINGO (though, we replaced B-I-N-G-O with A-D-L-E-R – because, duh) cards. Print them out or play online (click to highlight a square). You can also turn it into a drinking game, although KUT would never promote alcohol consumption.

Note: If you're on mobile, it may be easier to view in landscape mode. The livestream below begins at 6 p.m. CST.


