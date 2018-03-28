Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Central Texas Until 9:30 Wednesday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Central Texas including Comal, Hays, Travis and southwestern Williamson counties until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Another one to three inches of rain is possible in the warning area this morning. The National Weather Service says much of the area received about three inches of rain earlier this morning. Today's forecast calls for an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for much of Central Texas including Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, Hays, Guadalupe, Travis and Williamson counties until this evening.

Because of this morning's weather, New Braunfels Independent School District has delayed bus service and the start of classes for two hours today. Employees are asked to report at the usual time or as soon as they can safely get to work.

Lower water crossings can close quickly during flash flooding events. Click here for an updated list of closures.

A map of Austin Energy power outages can be seen here. To report an outage, call 512-322-9100.