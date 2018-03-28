Flash Flood Warning In Effect For Central Texas Until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Williamson, Caldwell, Hays, Guadalupe, Bastrop, Comal and Travis counties until 1:30 p.m. today.

Earlier this morning, parts of Central Texas saw as much as one to three inches from an initial band of storms, and the National Weather Service says the affected counties could see an additional one to three inches of rain through this afternoon.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of Central Texas including Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, Hays, Guadalupe, Travis and Williamson counties until 7 p.m. this evening, as well.

The National Weather Service says much of the area received about three inches of rain earlier this morning, and today's forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Austin area.

Because of this morning's weather, New Braunfels Independent School District has delayed bus service and the start of classes for two hours today. Employees are asked to report at the usual time or as soon as they can safely get to work.

Lower water crossings can close quickly during flash flooding events. ATXfloods reports 79 low-water crossing closures at 7:30 a.m. Find a full map of closures here.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative reported around 60 outages in its service area this morning. You can find map of outages on its website. PEC encourages customers experiencing outages to call 888-883-3379.

Austin Energy reported 17 outages at 7:30 a.m. A full map of Austin Energy power outages can be seen here. To report an outage, call 512-322-9100.

This story has been updated.