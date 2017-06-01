Five Questions with Susan Castle

By Erin Geisler 1 hour ago
  • Susan Castle hosts music on KUTX 98.9 weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon

Whether it’s her warm smile that you can hear over the airwaves, her quirky sense of humor or her “Ocho Loco” series playing songs around a theme at 11:08 a.m., many of us count on the effervescent Susan Castle to add a little lightness to our morning.

Let’s play Five Questions with Susan Castle!

What musical experience most set you on the path to a career in radio?
I listened to a LOT of great radio growing up in Chicago, but never dreamed that I’d be on it! My unexpected path started with my stinking up the airwaves at a radio station in a northwest Indiana farm town and has been pure serendipity ever since. 

What's your favorite Austin music experience so far?
I’m not sure I can pinpoint one music event during my 27 years in Austin. My Austin music journey began at Liberty Lunch and continued on to the Austin Opry House, and to The Backyard, which was five minutes from my actual backyard. It includes 26 SXSWs, every ACL Fest, my crazy, hazy days at KGSR and the cherry on top of this amazing musical sundae – landing at KUT and KUTX.

Why public rather than commercial radio?
It’s all about making music fiends happy – not Wall Street shareholders. 

How do you spend your time when you're not spinning records on the air?
Cooking. Eating. Watching shows about cooking and eating. Gardening. Traveling. Face-timing my darling daughter who’s in college. Dog wrangling – and soon – being in the water.

Finish the sentence: “Austin Music Is ….”
… the soundtrack to a fun, friendly and free-spirited city.

Listen to Susan weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Say hi to Susan on Twitter.

Five Questions

