First Suspected Local Zika Case Of 2017 Turns Up In South Texas

By & Texas Public Radio 8 minutes ago
  • A man sprays for mosquitos in his Brownsville backyard after news of locally acquired Zika cases in Cameron County in 2016.
    A man sprays for mosquitos in his Brownsville backyard after news of locally acquired Zika cases in Cameron County in 2016.
    Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

The first documented locally acquired case of Zika in the continental U.S this year has been detected in Hidalgo County, at the southern tip of Texas. There's no indication this is the start of a large-scale outbreak.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said a person who lives in Hidalgo County, which borders Mexico, tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus.

That individual had not traveled outside the area, so health officials believe the person got the virus from the bite of a locally infected mosquito.

State health department spokesman Chris Van Deusen said people who live in the Rio Grande Valley are more at risk for exposure to Zika than anyone else in Texas right now. 

"We have the travel back and forth to Mexico where they’ve continued to see cases in very large numbers, of course, and that’s really why we’ve been focusing on the Rio Grande Valley," Van Deusen said.

Since April, thousands of women in six Texas counties have been tested for Zika, along with people exhibiting symptoms like rash, fever, joint pain and red eyes.

That expanded testing uncovered this latest case. So far, this is not an outbreak, Van Deusen said. "Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that this has led to any other Zika cases."

Zika has been linked to severe birth defects in newborns of infected mothers. 

Tags: 
zika

Related Content

States Fear Price Of New Zika Vaccine Will Be More Than They Can Pay

By May 30, 2017

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include information on how Sanofi Pasteur was chosen as the company to license the Zika vaccine.

The U.S. Army is planning to grant an exclusive license to the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur, Inc. to manufacture and sell a Zika vaccine the Army developed last year.

And that has Rebekah Gee, Louisiana's secretary of health, worried about paying for it.

Texas Health Officials Say We're Still 'Quite Vulnerable' To Zika This Mosquito Season

By Apr 25, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Mosquito season is upon us, and Texas still isn’t out of the woods when it comes to Zika.

The mosquito-borne illness can cause birth defects if a woman is exposed to it while pregnant. Last year, there were 312 cases of Zika reported in the state.

It's Likely We Missed Some Zika Cases in Texas This Year

By Dec 27, 2016
flickr/jamesjordan

There could be Zika cases in Texas we missed this year, according to experts in the state. That became clearer after health officials closely monitored a small area in South Texas earlier this month and found several additional cases of locally-transmitted Zika.

A couple weeks ago, Cameron County reported the first-known locally-transmitted case of Zika in Texas.