FEMA's On The Ground, But Victoria Residents Still Struggle With Paperwork And Wait Times

By 3 minutes ago
  • Winds from Hurricane Harvey twisted a structure at a Valero gas station in Victoria, Texas, about 100 miles inland from the coastal town of Rockport.
    Winds from Hurricane Harvey twisted a structure at a Valero gas station in Victoria, Texas, about 100 miles inland from the coastal town of Rockport.
    The National Guard/Cpt. Martha Nigrelle/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

With a deadline to apply for FEMA assistance looming for Texans rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey, questions about getting federal and state help remain for many residents in areas hit the hardest by the storm.

 

Marina Riker, a reporter for the Victoria Advocate, says that even though FEMA has opened a center in Victoria where residents can meet with officials, and held a question-and-answer session with residents earlier this week, some who have applied for FEMA help have received letters from the agency that they interpret as denials of their damage claims, based on lack of documentation.

"I think there's a lot of paperwork that people are having to go through, which is really challenging," Riker says. "Then you add on top of that… the wait times to call someone on the phone can be a couple hours, and it can also take awhile to actually meet with an official in person to sort through your application."

Riker says over 19,000 Victoria residents have filed claims with FEMA. The agency has conducted 7,500 home inspections in the area.

"[FEMA representatives] are here, and they are very active in the community," Riker says. "I think it's just difficult to get all the paperwork together and navigating the system is really difficult for people who don't have a home to go home to."

Riker says the size and scope of Harvey's impact could be to blame for impatience among residents, who are eager to get back on their feet, and hope, or expect, that FEMA will restore their property to pre-storm conditions.

"I think that there is a misconception that FEMA is supposed to come in and restore a home to its original condition," she says. "And at least at this point, that's not what they're supposed to do."

 

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Tags: 
Hurricane Harvey
FEMA

Related Content

Greg Abbott Tells Texas Lawmakers To 'Grow A Spine' In Fight For Federal Harvey Funding

By 30 minutes ago
Sarah Montgomery/KUT

From Texas Standard:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is fuming about the Lone Star congressional delegation. "Get a spine!" That's his message to Texas' elected representatives on Capitol Hill, as the U.S. House gets set to vote on a hurricane relief package.

Schools Damaged By Harvey Face A Double Threat

By Oct 11, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

From Texas Standard

The Texas Education Agency estimates Hurricane Harvey caused $1.64 billion worth of damage to public schools in the state.

Educators and lawmakers are afraid some schools won’t be able to recover. Now TEA says it has a strategy that may save school systems that saw declines in enrollment from lost funding.

Questions Persist Over How FEMA Decides Who Gets Help

By Sep 22, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Right now, an army of FEMA home inspectors is working its way through parts of Texas decimated by Hurricane Harvey. The inspectors are recording information that will help the government decide who gets disaster aid and how much. But the way that money is distributed has come under fire.