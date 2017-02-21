Federal Judge Rules Texas Can't Kick Planned Parenthood Out of Medicaid Program

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Texas health officials cannot kick Planned Parenthood out of the state's Medicaid program.

State officials told Planned Parenthood last year that they were removing its women's health clinics from the program because of a highly edited video purporting to show illegal activity. U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks ruled Tuesday that the state’s reasoning didn’t “justify disrupting the health care of some of Texas's most vulnerable individuals.”

Sparks said the state's decision to oust the clinics would likely violate a part of federal law that says Medicaid recipients in Texas should have access to medical care at their chosen providers. He issued a preliminary injunction until the case can be decided.

According to Planned Parenthood, more than 13,000 Texans receive health care each year through its Medicaid program. If funding were cut, the organization would have to assess whether to close clinics or cut services.

The decision is "especially good for patients who are enrolled in Medicaid because it means that they get to choose to come to the provider that they trust," Sarah Wheat with Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas said.

Attorney General Ken Paxton said the ruling "flies in the face of basic human decency" and that he plans to appeal. In a statement, he continued:

"The raw, unedited footage from undercover videos exposed a brazen willingness by Planned Parenthood officials to traffic in fetal body parts, as well as manipulate the timing and method of an abortion. Even the remains of the most vicious criminals are treated with respect. But the children who never had a chance at life become so-called medical waste or, alternatively, a commodity to be bartered for. No taxpayer in Texas should have to subsidize this repugnant and illegal conduct. We should never lose sight of the fact that, as long as abortion is legal in the United States, the potential for these types of horrors will continue.”

