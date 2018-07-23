Father And Son On Desegregation, Working For Change And Staying Hopeful

The StoryCorps mobile booth was in Austin in January, and we’re bringing you some of the stories that were recorded there. Locally recorded stories will air on Monday mornings during Morning Edition and archived here.

Chris Kirk sat down in the StoryCorps mobile booth with his father, Randy Kirk. Chris was interested in hearing more about what he considers an “almost mythical” period in his father’s life — the years between Randy’s graduation from UT in 1967 and Chris’s birth in 1974.

