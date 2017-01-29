Families, Protesters Gather To Wait For Release Of Remaining Detainees At D/FW Airport

After a late night of protesting, supporters returned to D/FW International Airport around 9 a.m. Sunday to wait for the remaining detainees that were held overnight following Trump's executive order barring immigrants from some countries.



Worried families and angry protesters clustered together Saturday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where as many as 50 people were detained. Reports vary on the number of people who were held. An attorney told KERA that it was about 50, based on information from families. Officials with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) also say the number was about 50, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Family members worried about their loved ones raced to Terminal D at the airport. A crowd of supporters grew throughout the afternoon, holding signs and chanting: "No hate, no fear. Muslims are welcome here." By 10 p.m., there were around 800 protesters, KERA's Stella M. Chavez reports.

Supporters continued protesting until past 1 a.m. Sunday. Some with family members detained had been at the airport since 9 a.m. Saturday, KERA intern Linah Mohammad reports. Alia Salem of the D-FW chapter of CAIR told the crowd around 1:20 a.m. that remaining detainees wouldn't be released Saturday night and urged them to return in the morning, KERA's Stella M. Chavez reports.

CAIR told KERA Sunday that nine people are still being held and they hope they will be released at some point today. The detainees include two Syrians, four Iranians, one Sudanese and one Iraqi, CAIR told KERA.



UPDATE: Protests resume around 9 am at DFW as the detainees haven't been released yet @keranews pic.twitter.com/VTaAr9KIsp— Linah | لينة (@mohammadlinah) January 29, 2017

Attorneys working pro bono gathered at Terminal D Sunday to get a handle on the situation. Immigration attorney Michelle Saenz-Rodriguez tells KERA there's at least five new detainees from an Emirates flight earlier Sunday. KERA intern Linah Mohammad says the five include an American baby with his mother, one Iraqi, one Sudanese and one Iranian.



The attorneys are at terminal D International Arrivals, encourage those whose family members haven't come out to talk to them pic.twitter.com/MHKsJXiKzs— Linah | لينة (@mohammadlinah) January 29, 2017

Included in the executive order is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The U.S. refugee program is suspended for 120 days. Trump's order imposed the most aggressive ban on Syrians, indefinitely blocking entry to the U.S. by anyone from that country, including those fleeing civil war.

On Saturday evening, a federal judge issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to the travel ban. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly issued the order after lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union filed a court petition on behalf of people from seven predominantly Muslim nations who were detained at airports across the country as the ban took effect.



Food donations from protestors and restaurants flood in at DFW International Airport pic.twitter.com/PdGoDGHTdM— Linah | لينة (@mohammadlinah) January 29, 2017

Families anxiously wait



The Dallas Morning News reports among those being held Saturday were a Syrian couple on their way to Dallas to visit their sons, one of whom is a Southern Methodist University student, 20-year-old Osama Alolabi.



Osama Alolabi anxiously waiting for his Syrian parents who were denied entry earlier today @keranews pic.twitter.com/B0LTAHAYU1— Linah | لينة (@mohammadlinah) January 29, 2017

Alolabi spent the night at the airport and is still waiting for his parents, according to KERA intern Linah Mohammad who was at the scene Sunday.

KERA’s Stella M. Chavez was at DFW Airport Saturday afternoon and talked with a family who was waiting for their grandmother, who’s diabetic. Amira Mustafa was waiting for her mom, who arrived from Sudan after 22 hours of flying. Mustafa was upset because the news about Trump's executive order came while her mother was en route to the U.S.

"And now she is here and between us is only the wall," Mustafa says. "I can't see my mom. She is 67. What's the security in 67? She can't even walk. She's in wheelchair."



At DFW Airport right now. A family is waiting for their grandmother from Sudan. They say she's been told she has to return. @keranews pic.twitter.com/gYRMwfEzV9— Stella M. Chávez (@stellamchavez) January 28, 2017

'Glad to be home'

Neal Behgooy of Plano was among those held at D/FW -- and eventually released Saturday. He and his wife, Shima Sefedari, were flying back from Iran where they were visiting family, including her mother.

They had hoped to bring Sefedari’s mother, who had a non-immigrant visa, with them to the United States. She didn’t make it to Texas. Instead, her mother was stopped in Frankfurt, Germany, and sent back to Iran, Behgooy says.

Behgooy and Sefedari continued to Dallas-Fort Worth. But Behgooy says they were held for about five hours at the airport. They were asked several questions -- from details about family members in Iran to how long they were out of the U.S.

Behgooy, a U.S. citizen, was born in the U.S. His wife has a green card.

“I certainly hope that our policies in the future won’t reflect the gratefulness and the civility ... of our great country,” Behgooy told reporters. “We’re glad to be home. We’re just tired.”

A grateful daughter

Around 5 p.m., a woman who was held inside the airport was released as dozens of supporters clapped, chanting “U.S.A.” Chavez spoke with the woman's daughter, Mariam Yasin, before her mother was released. Yasin's mother is Syrian, a permanent resident of the U.S. and has a Syrian passport and secured her green card in January 2016.





Yasin told KERA that her mother was visiting family in Egypt and arrived back at D/FW around 1:30 p.m. For hours, airport officials — Yasin said she didn't know who they were — worked with her mother to file paperwork that would allow her to exit the airport. Yasin was able to speak to her and said her mother was scared and had discomfort from her arthritis.



Yasin did not anticipate the situation. She said she was trying to soothe other families waiting for refugees and that she appreciated the support from the community.



This just happened. Women who was held in customs allowed to leave. @wfaachannel8 pic.twitter.com/lSZsWBkyVd— Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) January 28, 2017

Protests break out Saturday and grow

Protests against the actions of the executive order broke out the in the terminal. Chavez reports the crowds kept growing throughout early Saturday evening. Participants made signs and chanted to show support for those detained and their families. Religious leaders and Dallas County District Judge Clay Jenkins were also present at the airport.



Rabbi David Stern and Shaikh Omar Suleiman together protesting #MuslimBan @keranews pic.twitter.com/LsdyeIU8xd— Linah | لينة (@mohammadlinah) January 29, 2017

Rabbi Nancy Kasten " I want to make it clear that Americans welcome refugees and immigrants." #DFW pic.twitter.com/sg3oNyYXGD— Linah | لينة (@mohammadlinah) January 29, 2017

The crowd at @DFWAirport has grown. People chanting "No hate, no fear. Muslims are welcome here." pic.twitter.com/jxBio2WF55— Stella M. Chávez (@stellamchavez) January 29, 2017

Crowd chants No Trump. No KKK. No Fascist USA @keranews pic.twitter.com/f6IpE2PZVk— Linah | لينة (@mohammadlinah) January 29, 2017

'We're not that way,' Dallas mayor says

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings held a press conference at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the situation. Rawlings said he's sad about what the president's executive order does for Dallas. He apologized on behalf of the city to those affected by this policy, and said "We're not that way."

Rawlings said Trumps order is bad for business, families, cities and "the heart." He said Trump was following through with a promise — one he shouldn't have made in the first place. Rawlings said people are defined by how they treat others and that today was a "great failing" on America's part.

Watch the press conference:



Live from Omni Dallas with comments about ongoing situation at DFW Airport. https://t.co/sC6LpE7Tgm— Mayor Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) January 29, 2017

Other developments:

New York City's Kennedy Airport became a scene of anguish Saturday for relatives of people detained after arriving in the U.S. from nations subject to the travel ban. Lawyers and advocates working at the airport say they didn't have a hard count on the number of people taken into custody after getting off their flights. Yosre Ghaled was among about a dozen distraught people waiting at a terminal Saturday to see if loved ones would be released or deported. She says her mother-in-law's sister had been detained. The 67-year-old Yemeni citizen had flown to the U.S. to live with family because she is sick from heart problems and diabetes. Two members of congress joined hundreds of protesters at the airport, demonstrating against the detentions.

Cairo airport officials say seven migrants bound for the U.S. have been prevented from boarding an EgyptAir flight to New York's JFK airport. Six of them are from Iraq and one from Yemen. The officials say the migrants, escorted by officials from the U.N. refugee agency, were stopped from boarding the plane after authorities at Cairo airport contacted their counterparts in JFK airport. The action follows yesterday's executive order by Trump suspending refugee admissions for four months.

Airlines around the world are turning away passengers, refunding tickets and rebooking flights in the aftermath of the immigration order. That forced airlines to tell some customers they couldn't proceed on flights to the U.S. Dubai-based Emirates said a small number of its passengers were affected Saturday, and it was helping them rebook. Delta Air Lines and British Airways both said they were offering refunds for passengers who couldn't complete their trips. Several airlines, including Qatar Airways, posted travel alerts on their websites warning customers about the changes.

Google, Apple and other tech giants are expressing dismay over the executive order on immigration. The U.S. tech industry relies on foreign engineers and other technical experts for a sizeable percentage of its workforce. The order bars entry to the U.S. for anyone from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. The move could heighten tensions between the new Trump administration and one of the nation's most economically and culturally important industries. That's especially true if Trump goes on to revamp the industry's temporary worker permits known as H-1B visas, as some fear. Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a memo to employees that "We have reached out to the White House to explain the negative effect on our coworkers and our company."

An early-morning fire Saturday has destroyed a Texas mosque that was a target of hatred several years ago and experienced a burglary just a week ago. The Victoria fire marshal in Victoria has asked for help from the Texas Fire Marshal's Office and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine what caused the blaze.

KERA's Stella M. Chavez, Eric Aasen, Molly Evans and Linah Mohammad contributed to this story, which also includes reporting from the Associated Press.

