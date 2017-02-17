Fact Check: Trump's First Solo News Conference

President Trump held a news conference in the East Room of the White House on Thursday.

In an event arranged the same morning, he first announced his new pick for Labor Secretary, Alexander Acosta, a law school dean and former US Attorney. He made an extended opening statement in defense of his administration, trumpeting accomplishments and blasting his critics and the news media.

He then opened the floor for questions, which lasted more than an hour. We're offering an annotated transcript of the full event, including context and analysis from NPR's Politics Team and other journalists in the NPR Newsroom.

